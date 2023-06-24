JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023: Where And How To Download AAT 2023 Scorecards

JEE Advanced AAT Results 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced result for the Architecture Aptitude Test will be released today, June 24. The AAT results 2023 will be released at 5 pm on Saturday. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their scorecard by visiting the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. A total of 672 candidates registered for AAT 2023.

In order to check the scores, candidates are required to required enter details like JEE Advanced AAT registration number, date of birth, and mobile phone number. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the JEE Advanced AAT Results.

JEE Advanced AAT Results 2023: Here’s how to check

Step 1: To check the JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023, candidates are required to visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the official website, click on the AAT 2023 result link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen

Step 4: Then, on the next window, enter the required details like the JEE Advanced AAT registration number, dates of birth, and mobile phone number.

Step 5: After submitting the details, the JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates then need to download the document for future use.

AAT 2023 was conducted on June 21. The exam began at 9 am and concluded at 12 noon. The Joint Implementation Committee of JEE (Advanced) 2023 will decide the cut-off marks for passing AAT. B. Arch. program is available at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee only. Candidates desirous of joining the B. Arch. (Architecture) the program will have to clear the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT).