JEE Advanced Result 2023: Check Cut-off Mark, IIT Zone-wise Toppers

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has declared JEE Advanced Results 2023. The results were announced at 10 am on June 18. VC Reddy has become the All-India topper this year with 94.72% marks. He is a candidate from the IIT Hyderabad zone. This year, 1.89 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which 1.80 lakh appeared. This year, 43773 candidates qualified. Check result highlights here.

JEE Advanced 2023 result highlights

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has bagged AIR-1 in JEE Advanced 2023. He scores 341 marks. He is a candidate from the IIT Hyderabad zone.

Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree of IIT Hyderabad zone is the female topper in JEE Advanced 2023. She bagged AIR 56. She scored 298 marks in JEE Advanced 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023: Category-wise cut-off mark

CRL: 6.83% in each subject, 23.89% in aggregate

OBC-NCL rank list: 6.15% in each subject, 21.50% in aggregate

GEN-EWS rank list: 6.15% in each subject, 21.50% in aggregate

SC rank list: 3.42% in each subject, 11.95% in aggregate

ST rank list: 3.42% in each subject, 11.95%

Common-PwD rank list(CRL-PwD): 3.42%, 11.95%

OBC-NCL-PwD rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

GEN-EWS-PwD rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

SC-PwD rank list: 3.42% 11.95%

ST-PwD rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

Preparatory course (PC) rank list: 1.71%, 5.98%

Check top-10 rank holders' list

VAVILALA CHIDVILAS REDDY (IIT Hyderabad)

RAMESH SURYA THEJA (IIT Hyderabad)

RISHI KALRA (IIT Roorkee)

RAGHAV GOYAL (IIT Roorkee)

ADDAGADA VENKATA SIVARAM (IIT Hyderabad)

PRABHAV KHANDELWAL (IIT Delhi)

BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY (IIT Hyderabad)

MALAY KEDIA (IIT Delhi)

NAGIREDDY BALAAJI REDDY (IIT Hyderabad)

YAKKANTI PANI VENKATA MANEENDHAR REDDY (IIT Hyderabad)

JEE Advanced Result: Zone-wise toppers

IIT Bombay zone toppers

UJWAL L SHANKAR (AIR 11)

YUVRAJ GUPTA (13)

CHAITANYAA MAHESH MAHESHWARI (15)

JATSYA JARIWALA (24)

SUMEDH S S (37)

IIT Delhi zone toppers

PRABHAV KHANDELWAL (AIR 6)

MALAY KEDIA (AIR 8)

HARSHIT KANSAL (AIR 16)

SAMEER ARVIND PATIL (AIR 20)

DESHANK PRATAP SINGH (AIR 22)

IIT Guwahati zone toppers

VIVSWAN SAVYASACHI (AIR 80)

YASHASWI RAJ (AIR 145)

RASHIK DAS (AIR 355)

ANUBHAV SAHA (AIR 398)

VAIBHAV SINGH (AIR 575)

IIT Hyderabad zone toppers

VAVILALA CHIDVILAS REDDY (AIR 1)

RAMESH SURYA THEJA (AIR 2)

ADDAGADA VENKATA SIVARAM (AIR 5)

BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY (AIR 7)

NAGIREDDY BALAAJI REDDY (AIR 9)

IIT Kanpur zone toppers

TEJASWA SINGH MEHRA AIR 98

VAIBHAV SINGH AIR 100

SHRAVAN AGRAWAL AIR 170

VANSH AGRAWAL AIR 185

DEVANSH GUPTA AIR 305

IIT Kharagpur zone toppers

DHRUV SANJAY JAIN (AIR 36)

SAGNIK NANDI (AIR 39)

SHIVANSHU KUMAR (AIR 42)

AYUSH KUMAR SINGH (AIR 94)

MD SAHIL AKHTAR (AIR 99)

IIT Roorkee zone toopers

RISHI KALRA (AIR 3)

RAGHAV GOYAL (AIR 4)

MOULIK JINDAL (AIR 19)

AAKASH GUPTA (AIR 28)

KAMYAK CHANNA (AIR 31)

JEE Advanced 2023 Category-wise toppers

OPEN (CRL):Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy

GEN-EWS: Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy

OBC-NCL: Dasari Saketh Naidu

SC: Deshank Pratap Singh

ST: Dheeravath Thanuj

CRL-PwD: Dipen Sojitra

GEN-EWS-PwD: Ashish Kumar

OBC-NCL-PwD: Md. Sahil Akhtar

SC-PwD: Shankit Kumar Das

ST-PwD: Priyanshu Kumar

Gender-wise results

Registered male candidates: 146111

Appeared: 39727

Qualified: 36264

Registered female candidates: 43633

Appeared: 40645

Qualified: 7509

Female toppers