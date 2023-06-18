JEE Advanced Result 2023 Today At Jeeadv.ac.in, Check Result Release Time Here

JEE Advanced Result 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is all set to declare the JEE Advanced Results 2023 today, June 18. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2023 will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website- jeeadv.ac.in after they are released. JEE Advanced final answer key will also be released on the result day. Candidates will be able to check their results and final answer key by following the steps given below.

JEE Advanced Results 2023: Date, Time, and Website to check

IIT Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced 2023 results on June 18. The JEE Advanced results are usually released at around 10 am. Once released, the JEE rank cards will be available on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

How to check JEE Advanced 2023 Result online

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Result 2023 link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your application number and password to log in

Your JEE Advanced Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

How to check JEE Advanced 2023 final answer key

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

A link to check JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key will be flashing on the homepage

Click on the answer key link

A PDF file will open on your screen

Match the answer key with your responses.

The JEE Advanced question papers for papers 1 and 2 have already been uploaded on the official website on June 5. As per the schedule, the provisional answer key was released on June 11. Candidates were allowed to raise objections on the answer key till June 12.