Last Updated:

JEE Advanced Results 2023 Direct Link At Jeeadv.ac.in, Here's How To Check JEE Rank Card

JEE Advanced result 2023 will be declared at jeeadv.ac.in on June 18 after 10 am. Candidates can check direct link and steps to download JEE rank cards here.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
jee advanced

Image: PTI


JEE Advanced result 2023: Over 1 lakh candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 are eagerly waiting for their results. IIT Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced results 2023 today, June 18. Candidates who clear the JEE Advanced 2023 will be eligible to apply for IIT admissions. Once released, the JEE Advanced results will be available on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. 

How to check JEE Advanced 2023 Result online

  • Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2023- jeeadv.ac.in 
  • On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Result 2023 link  or go on the 'Candidate's portal'
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Key in your JEE Advanced 2023 application number and password to log in 
  • Your JEE Advanced Result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 

Direct link to check JEE Advanced Results 2023

What after JEE Advanced?

The types of academic programs offered at IITs and their minimum duration are given below:

  • B.Tech. Bachelor of Technology-  4 years
  • B.S. Bachelor of Science - 4 years
  • B.Arch. Bachelor of Architecture - 5 years
  • Dual Degree B.Tech.- M.Tech. Dual Degree Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology - 5 years
  • Dual Degree B.S.-M.S. Dual Degree Bachelor of Science and Master of Science - 5 years
  • Integrated M.Tech. Integrated Master of Technology 5 years Integrated M.Sc. Integrated Master of Science - 5 years
READ | JEE Advanced 2023 Paper 2 Analysis: 'Chemistry paper tricky, math paper was not balanced'
READ | JEE Advanced question paper 2023 Out, here's direct link to download
READ | Five students, including topper, booked for copying during JEE Advanced exam in Hyderabad
READ | JEE Advanced 2023: Candidates' response sheet releasing today, here's how to download
READ | JEE Advanced Results 2023 on June 18, where and how to check IIT-JEE results

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT