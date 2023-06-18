JEE Advanced Results 2023 Direct Link At Jeeadv.ac.in, Here's How To Check JEE Rank Card

JEE Advanced result 2023: Over 1 lakh candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 are eagerly waiting for their results. IIT Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced results 2023 today, June 18. Candidates who clear the JEE Advanced 2023 will be eligible to apply for IIT admissions. Once released, the JEE Advanced results will be available on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

How to check JEE Advanced 2023 Result online

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2023- jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Result 2023 link or go on the 'Candidate's portal'

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your JEE Advanced 2023 application number and password to log in

Your JEE Advanced Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

What after JEE Advanced?

The types of academic programs offered at IITs and their minimum duration are given below: