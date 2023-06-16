Last Updated:

JEE Advanced Results 2023 On June 18, Where And How To Check IIT-JEE Results

JEE Advanced result 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced Results 2023 on June 18. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
JEE Advanced result 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced Results 2023 on June 18. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Advanced this year will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. IIT-G will also release the JEE Advanced final answer key on the result day. Candidates will be able to check their results and final answer key by following the steps given below. 

How to check JEE Advanced 2023 Result online

  • Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in 
  • On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Result 2023 link 
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Key in your application number and password to log in 
  • Your JEE Advanced Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 

How to check JEE Advanced 2023 final answer key 

  • Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in
  • A link to check JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key will be flashing on the homepage 
  • Click on the answer key link 
  • A PDF file will open on your screen
  • Match the answer key with your responses. 

The JEE Advanced question papers for paper 1 and 2 have already been released on June 5. As per the schedule, the provisional answer key was released on June 11. Candidates were allowed to raise objections on the answer key till June 12. The JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be out on June 18, 2023.

