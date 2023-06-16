JEE Advanced Results 2023 On June 18, Where And How To Check IIT-JEE Results

Quick links:
JEE Advanced result 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced Results 2023 on June 18. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Advanced this year will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. IIT-G will also release the JEE Advanced final answer key on the result day. Candidates will be able to check their results and final answer key by following the steps given below.
The JEE Advanced question papers for paper 1 and 2 have already been released on June 5. As per the schedule, the provisional answer key was released on June 11. Candidates were allowed to raise objections on the answer key till June 12. The JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be out on June 18, 2023.
