JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key Released, Check Direct Link & Result Date Here

JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key: National Testing Agency released the final answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (Session II) on August 7, 2022. The JEE Main 2022 answer key has been uploaded on the official website. Registered students who took the exam can now download the JEE Main final answer key by following the steps mentioned here. Here is all you need to know about the final answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two BE, BTech paper today. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main provisional answer key along with the display question papers was released on August 3 and challenges were invited from the candidates. The deadline to raise objections was August 5, 2022. The NTA has issued the JEE Main 2022 paper 1 final answer key after reviewing the objections received from the candidates. As per pattern, the JEE Main session 2 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. With the final key been released, result is also expected to be out soon.

JEE Main 2022: Here is how to check and download the final answer key

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website

Step 2: Then on the homepage, look for 'Public notice' section

Step 3: Then click on the link which reads, "NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY JEE – 2022 (Session 2) – PROVISIONAL FINAL KEY B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I)"

Step 4: The final answer key will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

JEE Main result 2022: Here's how to check scorecards