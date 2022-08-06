JEE Main 2022 Result Likely To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Scorecards

JEE Main result 2022: National Testing Agency is expected to release the result for JEE Main exam on August 6, 2022. The provisional answer key was released on August 3 and the deadline to raise objections ended on August 5, 2022. Post considering the objections, final answer key and result will be prepared.

Candidates who took the exam should be ready with their roll number and date of birth or password to check result. Once released, it will be available for download from the official website. Candidates should know that the registration for JEE advance will begin on August 7, 2022.

JEE Main session 2: List of important dates

Session 2 examination was conducted between July 25 and July 31, 2022

JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2022 Session 2 was released on August 3, 2022

The deadline to raise objections against it ended on August 5, 2022

The session 2 result is likely to be out on August 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022: Here's how to check JEE Main Final answer key 2022

Step 1: For checking the JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of the NTA Joint Entrance Examination jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "Download JEE Main 2022 Answer Key for Session 2." (Link will only be activated after the release of final key)

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login details

Step 4: The JEE Main question paper and session 2 answer key will be displayed on screen

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must download and take a printout of the copy for future use

JEE Main result 2022: Here's how to check scorecards