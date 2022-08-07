JEE Main 2022 Result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Merit List & Cut-off

JEE Main 2022 Result: National Testing Agency will be releasing the NTA JEE mains result 2022 on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The final answer key has already been released on August 7, 2022. With answer key being released, result can be released anytime soon. To be noted that the provisional key was released on August 3 and the deadline to raise objections ended on August 5, 2022. Post considering the objections, final answer key has been prepared. Candidates who took the exam should be ready with their roll number and date of birth or password to check result. Once released can be downloaded from the official website by following the steps mentioned below. The cut-off and merit list will also be uploaded on official website.
JEE Main session 2: Check important dates
- Session 2 examination was conducted between July 25 and July 31, 2022
- JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2022 Session 2 was released on August 3, 2022
- The deadline to raise objections against it ended on August 5, 2022
- The session 2 final key has been released on August 7, 2022
- The result will also be released on August 7, 2022
JEE Main 2022: Here is how to check and download the final answer key
- Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website
- Step 2: Then on the homepage, look for 'Public notice' section
- Step 3: Then click on the link which reads, "NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY JEE – 2022 (Session 2) – PROVISIONAL FINAL KEY B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I)"
- Step 4: The final answer key will be displayed on screen
- Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference
- Here is the direct link to download
JEE Main result 2022: Here's how to check scorecards
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the JEE Main Result website-jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "JEE Mains 2022 Result-July Session" link.
- Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button
- Step 4: Post submitting, the JEE Mains scorecard will be displayed on screen
- Step 5: Candidates should go through the same and save the JEE Main 2022 result
- Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference