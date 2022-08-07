JEE Main 2022 Result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Merit List & Cut-off

JEE Main 2022 Result: National Testing Agency will be releasing the NTA JEE mains result 2022 on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The final answer key has already been released on August 7, 2022. With answer key being released, result can be released anytime soon. To be noted that the provisional key was released on August 3 and the deadline to raise objections ended on August 5, 2022. Post considering the objections, final answer key has been prepared. Candidates who took the exam should be ready with their roll number and date of birth or password to check result. Once released can be downloaded from the official website by following the steps mentioned below. The cut-off and merit list will also be uploaded on official website.

JEE Main session 2: Check important dates

Session 2 examination was conducted between July 25 and July 31, 2022

JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2022 Session 2 was released on August 3, 2022

The deadline to raise objections against it ended on August 5, 2022

The session 2 final key has been released on August 7, 2022

The result will also be released on August 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022: Here is how to check and download the final answer key

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website

Step 2: Then on the homepage, look for 'Public notice' section

Step 3: Then click on the link which reads, "NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY JEE – 2022 (Session 2) – PROVISIONAL FINAL KEY B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I)"

Step 4: The final answer key will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download

JEE Main result 2022: Here's how to check scorecards