JEE Main Admit Cards 2023 Out For April 11 And 12 Exams, Here's How To Download

JEE Main admit card 2023 has been released for April 11 and 12 exams. Candidates can download their JEE Mains hall ticket from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Nandini Verma
JEE Main Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main admit card 2023 for the exam dated April 11, 12. "In continuation to the Public Notices dated: 03 April 2023, 05 April 2023, and 07 April 2023, Admit Cards for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) are being released for the candidates scheduled for examination on 11 April 2023 and 12 April 2023 for Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech.) only," the official notice reads. Candidates can download their JEE Main session 2 admit card online at jeemain.nic.in. JEE Mains session 2 exam began on April 6. 

Candidates will have to download the JEE Main hall tickets by visiting the "Candidates Activity section" on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students must take note that they need to key in their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2023. JEE Main Advanced exam city intimation slip was released on April 1. "Admit Cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on subsequent dates will be released in due course," the notice reads.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download NTA JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card

  • Step 1: To download the NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.”
  • Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.
  • Step 4: Your JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference
  • Direct link to download JEE Main admit card 2023
