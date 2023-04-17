JEE Main Answer Key 2023 Expected To Be Released Today; Results This Week

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the JEE Main answer key 2023 today, April 17. The April session of the Joint Entrance Exam was conducted between April 6 and 15. Usually, NTA releases the JEE Main provisional answer key within two days after concluding the exams. Once released, candidates will be able to download their answer key from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer keys, NTA will also release the candidate's response sheet with which they can match their answers from the keys. Candidates will also get an opportunity to challenge the answer key if they find any key incorrect. NTA will then release the final answer keys after considering the valid objections.

JEE Main April session result 2023 Date

NTA is expected to declare JEE Mains result 2023 around April 22. JEE Mains results are usually declared within a week. JEE Main January session exam ended on February 1 and the result was out on February 7. Similarly, JEE Mains April exam result is expected to be declared on April 22.

How to download JEE Main April answer key 2023