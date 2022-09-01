JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022 Out, Click On Direct Link To Download

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022: National Testing Agency has released the result for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Paper 2. The result has been released on September 1, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can now download their JEE Mains Results online. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The direct link for downloading JEE Main rank cards has been attached here.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result has been activated today afternoon for all candidates. They will have to feed in the details mentioned on their admit card to download the same.

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result: Here's how to check and download

Step 1: Registered candidates must visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Score Card link available.

Step 3: A new page would open where you have to enter your login details as asked.

Step 4: Your JEE Mains paper 2 result and rank card will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future.

Here is the direct link to check result (CLICK HERE)

With the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 result been released today, candidates to participate in JoSAA Counselling 2022. All those who will be selected will be able to appear for admission to various courses across IITs and NITs in the country. The JEE Main July 2022 BArch and BPlanning paper was held on July 30, in two shifts, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. The JEE Main 2022 question papers for Mathematics and Aptitude Test was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, while the Drawing test of the BArch paper was held as pen-paper based.