JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 Out; Here's How To Check B.Arch, B. Planning Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA), on May 25, announced the results for the paper 2 of the JEE Main 2023. The paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning) results can be downloaded from the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam for JEE Main 2023 paper 2 was conducted on April 12 and the results can be downloaded by following the instructions below online.
Details about the counselling and seat allocation for the JEE Main 2023 will be announced soon by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The session 2 paper 1 results for the JEE Main 2023 was released by the National Testing Agency on April 29 and as many as 43 candidates secured 100 percentile in overall merit list. This list was based on their performance in the first and second session.
