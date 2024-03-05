English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

JEE Main paper 2 result 2024 expected to be declared today at jeemain.nta.ac.in, here's how to check

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024: NTA is expected to declare the JEE Main session 1 paper 2 results for B. Arch and B.Plan papers today, March 5.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to announce the JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 results for B.Arch & B.Plan today. As per recent updates, the NTA released the final answer key for JEE Main B.Arch and B.Plan paper 2 earlier today, on March 5. Drawing from last year's pattern, where the results were declared on the same day as the final answer key release, candidates can expect their results to be available shortly.

How to check JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2024

To check their results, candidates need to visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in and navigate to the JEE Main paper 2 B.Arch /B.Plan link. Upon clicking, candidates will be prompted to provide their JEE Main login credentials, including the application number and date of birth. Subsequently, the JEE paper 2 result will be displayed on the screen, showcasing crucial details such as candidate name, date of birth, roll number, nationality, category, state code of eligibility, subject-wise scores, overall NTA JEE Main score for 2024, and All India rank, including category rank based on the final NTA score.

Once the results are available, candidates are advised to download the JEE Main paper 2 result page and take a printout for future reference. Additionally, candidates qualifying the JEE Main 2024 with the minimum cutoff marks will be eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling process for admission to various engineering colleges across the country.

