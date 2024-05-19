Advertisement

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2024 Paper 2 results were declared on Sunday, May 19. This year's examination, administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), witnessed the outstanding performance of two students, each securing a perfect 100 percentile score in both BArch and BPlanning categories. Candidates can access their JEE Main Paper 2 scores by logging into the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Sulagna Basack hailing from Jharkhand and Muthu R representing Tamil Nadu attained the prestigious 100 NTA score in the Architecture paper, while Kolasani Saketh Pranav from Andhra Pradesh and Arun Radhakrishnan from Karnataka excelled in the Planning paper.

The examination process, spanning two sessions on January 24 and April 12 respectively, was meticulously conducted, with the NTA considering the best score out of the two sessions for ranking purposes. Notably, out of 99,086 common candidates registered for both sessions, 71,009 appeared for the test.

However, the integrity of the examination was upheld with strict measures, as the NTA has informed that the results of three candidates have been withheld due to suspected irregularities.

How to check JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024

Candidates eager to check their JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 results can follow these simple steps:

Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in. Navigate to the Paper 2 scorecard download link on the homepage. Input your application number and date of birth on the login window. Submit the details to view your result.

Direct link to check result

The examination was conducted across 421 centers in 299 cities for the first session and 420 centers in 291 cities for the second session. Notably, examination centers were also established in 17 cities outside India, including Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, and others.

In a commendable effort to ensure inclusivity, the NTA administered the test in 13 languages, catering to a diverse pool of candidates.

For additional information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of the NTA.