The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially release the JEE Main 2024 results for Paper 2 soon. NTA is expected to declare the B.Arch, B. Plan results this week. Candidates will be able to access their scores by visiting the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.ac.in after it is declared. To check the JEE Main B.Arch result 2024, candidates are required to enter their JEE application number and password.

Key Highlights of JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024:

Expected Release Date: February 26, 2024

Time of Release: To be notified

Credentials Required: Application Number, Date of Birth

Websites for Results: jeemain.nta.ac.in 2024, nta.ac.in 2024, ntaresults.nic.in

Details Included: Candidate's personal information, NTA score, percentile

How to Download JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024:

Candidates who took the JEE Main B.Arch/B.Planning exam on January 24 can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official JEE Main 2024 website at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on the updated link for JEE Main 2024 session 1 paper 2 result on the homepage

Enter your JEE Main application number, date of birth, and the displayed security pin

View and download your JEE Main paper 2 scorecard

