JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2024 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download NTA Scorecard
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results of the BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) of the Joint Entrance Examination.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results of the BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Architecture and Planning examination can now access their scorecards on the official website of the agency, jeemain.nta.ac.in.
How to check JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024
To check the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result, candidates can follow these simple steps:
1. Visit the NTA website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
2. Navigate to the link for checking JEE Main 2024 session 2 paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) results.
3. Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.
4. Check and download your result.
Direct link to check JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024
Earlier this month, NTA had announced the JEE Main result for the Engineering (BE/BTech paper 1) examination. The BArch/BPlanning or paper 2 examination of JEE Main 2024 was conducted in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm on February 24. Out of the total 74,002 registered candidates for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examination for session 1, 55,493 candidates, accounting for 75 per cent, appeared for the test, as per NTA's statement.
