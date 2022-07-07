JEE Main Result 2022 Likely To Be Declared Today, Final Answer Key Out

JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) on Thursday, July 7, 2022. National Testing Agency has already released the final answer key for session 1 on July 6, 2022. Candidates who took the exam can check the final answer key by following the steps mentioned below. The steps to download the result have also been attached here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2022: Check important dates here

The JEE Main exam took place from June 23 to June 29, 2022

The final answer key has been released on July 6, 2022

The result is expected to be out on July 7, 2022

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: List of official websites

www.nta.ac.in ntaresults.nic.in jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "JEE(Main)– 2022 (Session 1)– Provisional Final Key BE/BTech (Paper I)" link.

Step 3: The JEE Main Paper 1 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download it for future reference

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: Follow these steps to download JEE Main Results

Step 1: In order to check JEE Main Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the JEE Main Result website-jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "JEE Mains 2022 Result-June Session" link.

Step 3: Automatically, login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button

Step 5: Post submitting, the JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through and save the JEE Main Session 1 2022 result

Step 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

The result, once released will have details like candidate's name, subject-wise scores, total marks, and other information. Every year the students take the exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 29 GFTIS. For more details, they can go to the official website.