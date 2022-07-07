Last Updated:

JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Main June Session Result Likely Today

JEE Main Result 2022: With NTA releasing the JEE final answer key on July 6, the result is expected to be released on July 7, 2022. Following the past trends, results are generally released on the same or next day of the final answer key release date.

12:11 IST, July 7th 2022
JEE Main result 2022 date: Check latest update here

JEE Mains Result is expected to be released soon. However, there has been no update about the Session 1 results on both NTA and JEE website. Students are advised to keep a check on both the websites.

11:28 IST, July 7th 2022
JEE Main 2022: Here's how to check final answer key
  • Step 1: Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "JEE(Main)– 2022 (Session 1)– Provisional Final Key BE/BTech (Paper I)" link.
  • Step 3: The JEE Main Paper 1 answer key will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Check and download it for future reference
11:08 IST, July 7th 2022
Credentials required to check scores

Students will need to enter their JEE Main application number, exam roll number and date of birth in order to view their JEE Main Result 2022 once declared.

10:45 IST, July 7th 2022
Follow these steps to check scores
  • Step 1: To check JEE Main Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the JEE Main Result website-jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the "JEE Mains 2022 Result-June Session" link.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the screen.
  • Step 4: Enter your JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 5: The JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: Save the JEE Main Session 1 2022 result for future use.
10:11 IST, July 7th 2022
Check important dates here
  • Exams were conducted between June 23 and June 29, 2022
  • JEE Main Provisional answer key was released on July 2, 2022
  • Deadline to raise objections ended on June 4, 2022
  • Final answer key has been released on July 6, 2022
  • Result is expected to be out on July 7, 2022
09:30 IST, July 7th 2022
JEE Main Result 2022: Final answer key out, here's all you need to know

To know all about the JEE final key which has been released on July 6, candidates can click here

09:19 IST, July 7th 2022
Details to be included in result

The NTA JEE Main result 2022 session 1 will include details like the candidate's name, subject-wise scores, total marks, and other information.

08:53 IST, July 7th 2022
JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: List of official websites
  1. www.nta.ac.in 2022
  2. ntaresults.nic.in 2022
  3. jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022
08:49 IST, July 7th 2022
Check exam dates here

The JEE Main exam took place from June 23 to June 29, 2022

08:49 IST, July 7th 2022
Final answer key for these papers not out yet

NTA is expected to release the final answer keys for the B.Arch, B.Planning Paper 1, Paper 2 as well as the final answer key for the Paper 2 for B.E and B.Tech sessions. 

08:49 IST, July 7th 2022
JEE Main 2022 final answer key released

The National Testing Agency released the final answer key on July 6, 2022. It is available on jeemain.nta.nic.in

08:49 IST, July 7th 2022
JEE Main result 2022 date not announced officially

To be noted that as of now, NTA has not announced the result release date and time on its official website

08:49 IST, July 7th 2022
JEE Main Result 2022 likely to be out today

National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main result 2022 on July 7, 2022

