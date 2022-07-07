JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Main June Session Result Likely Today

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JEE Mains Result is expected to be released soon. However, there has been no update about the Session 1 results on both NTA and JEE website. Students are advised to keep a check on both the websites.
Students will need to enter their JEE Main application number, exam roll number and date of birth in order to view their JEE Main Result 2022 once declared.
To know all about the JEE final key which has been released on July 6, candidates can click here
The NTA JEE Main result 2022 session 1 will include details like the candidate's name, subject-wise scores, total marks, and other information.
The JEE Main exam took place from June 23 to June 29, 2022
NTA is expected to release the final answer keys for the B.Arch, B.Planning Paper 1, Paper 2 as well as the final answer key for the Paper 2 for B.E and B.Tech sessions.
The National Testing Agency released the final answer key on July 6, 2022. It is available on jeemain.nta.nic.in
To be noted that as of now, NTA has not announced the result release date and time on its official website
National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main result 2022 on July 7, 2022