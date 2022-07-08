JEE Main Result 2022: When And Where To Check JEE Main June Session Results

JEE Main Result 2022: With NTA releasing the JEE Main final answer key on July 6, it is being expected that the result will be released on July 8, 2022. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check the result once it is released. In order to check the same, candidates will have to be ready with their application number or hall ticket number and password. The steps to download the result have also been attached here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in
JEE Main 2022: List of important dates
- The JEE Main exams were conducted between June 23 and June 29, 2022
- The final answer key has been released on July 6, 2022
- The result is expected to be out on July 8, 2022
JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: Official websites to check scores
- www.nta.ac.in
- ntaresults.nic.in
- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Here's how to download JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022
- Step 1: For checking the JEE Main Result 2022, registered candidates should go the JEE Main Result website-jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "JEE Mains 2022 Result-June Session" link (To be noted that direct link will be activated after release of result)
- Step 3: Candidates will then be redirceted to the login page
- Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button
- Step 5: Post submitting the required details, the JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen
- Step 6: Go through the scorecard and save the JEE Main Session 1 2022 result
- Step 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference
JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022: Follow these steps to download
- Step 1: In order to check the final answer key, candidates should go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "JEE(Main)– 2022 (Session 1)– Provisional Final Key BE/BTech (Paper I)" link.
- Step 3: The JEE Main Paper 1 answer key will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Check and download it for future reference