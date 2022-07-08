JEE Main Result 2022: When And Where To Check JEE Main June Session Results

JEE Main Result 2022: With NTA releasing the JEE Main final answer key on July 6, it is being expected that the result will be released on July 8, 2022. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check the result once it is released. In order to check the same, candidates will have to be ready with their application number or hall ticket number and password. The steps to download the result have also been attached here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2022: List of important dates

The JEE Main exams were conducted between June 23 and June 29, 2022

The final answer key has been released on July 6, 2022

The result is expected to be out on July 8, 2022

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: Official websites to check scores

www.nta.ac.in ntaresults.nic.in jeemain.nta.nic.in

Here's how to download JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022

Step 1: For checking the JEE Main Result 2022, registered candidates should go the JEE Main Result website-jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "JEE Mains 2022 Result-June Session" link (To be noted that direct link will be activated after release of result)

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirceted to the login page

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button

Step 5: Post submitting the required details, the JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the scorecard and save the JEE Main Session 1 2022 result

Step 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022: Follow these steps to download