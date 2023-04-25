Last Updated:

JEE Main Result 2023 Direct Link Expected To Be Activated On April 26; See How To Check

JEE Main result 2023 is expected to be declared tomorrow, April 26. NTA has released the final answer key on website.See how to check result here.

Nandini Verma
JEE Main result 2023

JEE Main Result 2023: National Testing Agency will declare JEE Mains Result 2023 very soon. As per sources, the JEE Main Session 2 results will be declared on April 26. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. NTA has already released the final answer key on April 24. Usually, NTA releases the JEE Main results within a day after releasing the JEE final answer key. Once released, candidates will be able to check their JEE main final answer key and result online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

JEE Main April session exams were held between April 6 and 15. The provisional answer key was released on April 19. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 21. NTA after considering the valid objections released a revised answer key on its official website. JEE Mains result will be based on the final answer key. After releasing the results, JEE Main 2023 cut off mark for JEE Advanced will also be announced. 

JEE Main result 2023: Here's how to check scorecards

  • Step 1: Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main April exam should go to the JEE Main official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the "JEE Mains 2023 Result-April Session" link.
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2023 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button
  • Step 4: Post-submitting, the JEE Mains scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should go through the same and save the JEE Main 2023 result
  • Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference
