JEE Main Result 2023 For Session 2 Date And Time: Final Answer Key Likely To Be Out Today

JEE Main Result 2023: National Testing Agency is expected to declare JEE Mains Result 2023 soon. As per sources, the JEE Main session 2 final answer key will be released today followed by the JEE Main session 2 result shortly. Once released, candidates will be able to check their JEE main final answer key and result online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main April session exams were conducted between April 6 and 15. The provisional answer key was released on April 19. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 21. NTA will consider the valid objections and release a revised answer key on its official website. JEE Mains result will be based on the final answer key.

JEE Main 2023: Here is how to check and download the final answer key

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website

Step 2: Then on the homepage, look for 'Public notice' section

Step 3: Then click on the link which reads, "NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY JEE – 2023 (Session 2) – FINAL KEY B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I)"

Step 4: The final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

JEE Main result 2023: Here's how to check scorecards