JEE Main Result 2023 For Session 2 Likely To Be OUT Today, Check Latest Update Here

JEE Main result 2023 for April session is expected to be out today, April 26. See full details, steps to check JEE Main session 2 result and other details here.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
JEE Main result

Image: Unsplash


JEE Main Result 2023: National Testing Agency is expected to declare JEE Mains Result 2023 today. NTA has not yet announced the result date and time officially. However, it is expected that JEE Main results will be announced on April 26. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

 NTA has already released the final answer key on April 24. Usually, NTA declares the JEE Main results within a day after releasing the JEE final answer key. JEE Main April session exams were held between April 6 and 15. The provisional answer key was released on April 19. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 21. NTA after considering the valid objections released a revised answer key on its official website. JEE Mains result will be based on the final answer key. After releasing the results, JEE Main 2023 cut-off mark for JEE Advanced will also be declared. 

JEE Main result 2023: Here's how to check JEE Main April result

  • Step 1: Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main April exam should go to the JEE Main official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the "JEE Mains 2023 Result-April Session" link.
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2023 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button
  • Step 4: Post-submitting, the JEE Mains scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should go through the same and save the JEE Main 2023 result
  • Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference
