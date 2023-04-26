JEE Main Result 2023: National Testing Agency is expected to declare JEE Mains Result 2023 today. NTA has not yet announced the result date and time officially. However, it is expected that JEE Main results will be announced on April 26. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA has already released the final answer key on April 24. Usually, NTA declares the JEE Main results within a day after releasing the JEE final answer key. JEE Main April session exams were held between April 6 and 15. The provisional answer key was released on April 19. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 21. NTA after considering the valid objections released a revised answer key on its official website. JEE Mains result will be based on the final answer key. After releasing the results, JEE Main 2023 cut-off mark for JEE Advanced will also be declared.

JEE Main result 2023: Here's how to check JEE Main April result