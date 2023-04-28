JEE Main Result 2023 Releasing Shortly; How To Download It From Digilocker And SANDES Apps

JEE Main Result 2023 Date Time: The long wait is finally going to end tonight. As per reports, National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE mains result 2023 on April 28 after 10 pm.. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online on the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA results at ntaresults.nic.in.

However, it is usually observed that the result websites crash due to heavy traffic of users after the result is declared. In that case, candidates will be able to check their JEE mains 2023 scorecard using alternative ways. Read on to know how you can check the result on other platforms.

JEE Main Result 2023: Alternative ways to check results

Candidates can check their JEE Mains 2023 scores on the Digilocker app as well as the SANDES app. The Digilocker app is hosted by the government of India while the SANDES app is hosted by the NIC. See the steps to check results using these platforms.

JEE Main Scorecard on Digilocker

Open the Digilocker website at digilocker.gov.in

Register or log in using your mobile number and security pin

In the search bar, type JEE Main scorecard

A login page will open

Log in using your mobile number or Aadhar number

Key in your JEE main registration number, choose your session and year, and click on the Download button

Your JEE Main 2023 result scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take its printout.

JEE Main Result on NTA SANDES app