Updated February 12th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

JEE Main Session 1 final answer key 2024 out, 6 questions dropped; B.E., B.Tech scorecards shortly

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) BE, BTech paper 1.

Nandini Verma
JEE Main final answer key out
JEE Main final answer key out | Image:PTI/File
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) BE, BTech paper 1. As candidates await the JEE Main 2024 results, they can download the final answer key from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Six questions have been dropped from various shifts during the examination.

Subject experts meticulously reviewed objections raised by candidates, leading to the preparation of the JEE Main final answer key for BE, BTech paper. With the final answer key available, candidates can now calculate their JEE Main scores by cross-checking the answers marked in the response sheet.

JEE Main Session 1 final answer key 2024 Out, 6 questions dropped

Regarding the number of questions dropped, the JEE Main exam analysis highlights that the January 31 shift 1 exam was considered the “toughest” compared to other shifts in January session 1. The specifics of dropped questions from each shift are as follows:

- January 27 (Second shift): Physics 533543501 dropped
- January 29 (First shift): Physics 405859872 dropped
- January 30 (Second shift): Mathematics 4058591019 dropped
- January 31 (Second shift): Physics 4058591228 dropped
- February 1 (Second shift): Maths 9561771218 dropped
- February 1 (Second shift): Maths 9561771227 dropped

Click here to check JEE Main session 1 final answer key 2024

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2024 

The NTA is set to declare the JEE Main 2024 results for session 1 today. As the final answer key is now published, students can anticipate the release of the JEE Main result soon on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in. A total of 11,70,036 students appeared for the BE, BTech paper, with the exams conducted from January 27 to 31.

Candidates participating in JEE Mains session 1 exams should be aware that the final results will be determined by merging the two sessions. The NTA will consider the best score obtained by candidates who appeared in both sessions when preparing the overall merit list.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

