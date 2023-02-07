JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Results Declared; Check Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023--1 BE, BTech paper 1. Candidates can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in. the website now checks their scores. The Login credentials required for JEE Main session 1 result are the application number and date of birth.

The final answer key for JEE main is also out. Along with the JEE result 2023, the NTA has also released the final answer key for BE, BTech.

Here's the link to check the JEE mains results- https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMAIN-auth-23

Over 95% of attendance was recorded on the first and second day of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, as per the officials. According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, 95.32 % attendance was recorded on the first day and 96.08% attendance on the second day of the exam.

JEE-Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.