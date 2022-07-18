JEECUP Results 2022 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check Scorecard

JEECUP Results 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP is scheduled to announce the UPJEE result on July 18, 2022. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic result will be released in the second half. Once declared, JEECUP results will be available for download on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Along with result, final answer key is also expected to be out today.

The JEECUP result 2022 which will be declared today is for the entrance test which was conducted in online mode from June 27 to June 30, 2022. The Council earlier released the provisional answer key and candidates were given time to raise objections. Post considering the objections raised by them, final answer key will be prepared. List of important dates and steps to check result are mentioned below. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and password to check scores online.

JEECUP 2022: List of important dates

UP Polytechnic exam commenced on June 27, 2022

The last exam was conducted on June 30, 2022

JEECUP Answer Key 2022 was released online on July 3, 2022

UPJEE 2022: Follow these steps to check JEECUP results

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: After landing on homepage, they should click on the JEECUP 2022 result link

Step 3: In the next page, candidates will have to log in by entering the required credentials

Step 4: Post submitting the same, result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the result, download it and take its printout for future reference

JEECUP final answer key 2022: Here is how to download

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'FINAL ANSWER KEY for (ALL GROUP) JEECUP-2022.'

Step 3: A new page would open where candidates will have to enter their login details as asked.

Step 4: Post submitting details, the JEECUP Answer Key will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: If needed, candidates can download and print a copy of the UP Polytechnic answer key

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) was formed in the year 1986-87 for the admission in all the polytechnic institutions in the state by conducting admission test at the state level. Based on the nature of work, Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has been assigned the responsibility to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)