JEECUP Results 2022 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check Scorecard

Image: Shutterstock
JEECUP Results 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP is scheduled to announce the UPJEE result on July 18, 2022. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic result will be released in the second half. Once declared, JEECUP results will be available for download on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Along with result, final answer key is also expected to be out today.
The JEECUP result 2022 which will be declared today is for the entrance test which was conducted in online mode from June 27 to June 30, 2022. The Council earlier released the provisional answer key and candidates were given time to raise objections. Post considering the objections raised by them, final answer key will be prepared. List of important dates and steps to check result are mentioned below. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and password to check scores online.
UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) was formed in the year 1986-87 for the admission in all the polytechnic institutions in the state by conducting admission test at the state level. Based on the nature of work, Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has been assigned the responsibility to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)