JENPAS UG Result 2023 Declared By WBJEEB, Here's Direct Link To Download JENPAS Rank Cards

The results of the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses also known as JENPAS UG 2023 have been declared today. Candidates who took the exam can check the JENPAS result online from the official website- www.wbjeeb.nic.in or www.wbjeeb.in. A direct link to download JENPAS UG rank card 2023 has been attached below.

How to check WBJEE JENPAS Result

Visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in.

Click on JENPAS UG tab

Now click on the JENPAS UG Result or scorecard download link that will be flashing on the page

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your WBJEE JENPAS UG result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

JENPAS UG Result : Final Answer Key out

JENPAS is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission into BSc Nursing and various other Paramedical UG courses in Universities/Colleges in West Bengal. The exam was conducted on June 11. The JENPAS final answer key 2023 was released on July 17. The results will be prepared on the basis of final answer key.

About WBJEE JENPAS

WBJEEB conducted OMR based Common Entrance Examination JENPAS(UG)-2023 and counselling for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal into the following Undergraduate Courses for the academic session 2023-24.

B.Sc. Nursing (Bachelor of Nursing) B.P.T. (Bachelor of Physiotherapy) B.M.L.T (Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology) B.Sc. CCT (B.Sc. in Critical Care Technology) B.Sc. OTT (B.Sc. in Operation Theatre Technology) B.Sc. PT (B.Sc. in Perfusion Technology) B.Sc. PA (B.Sc. in Physician Assistant) B.Sc. MMB (B. Sc. In Medical Microbiology) B.V.S.O (Bachelor of Vision Sciences and Optometry) B.H.A. (Bachelor in Hospital Administration)

About WBJEEB

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) was established in 1962 by Government of West Bengal in exercise of the powers conferred under article 162 of the Constitution of India in pursuant to No. 828-Edn(T), dated 02.03.1962. Subsequently in 2014, the Government of West Bengal enacted the West Bengal Act XIV of 2014 to form The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board and empowered it to conduct Common Entrance Examinations for selection of candidates for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate Professional, Vocational and General Degree Courses in the State of West Bengal and to conduct on-line counselling process or otherwise adopting a single-window approach.