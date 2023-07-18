JENPAS UG Result 2023 Declared By WBJEEB, Here's Direct Link To Download JENPAS Rank Cards

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The results of the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses also known as JENPAS UG 2023 have been declared today. Candidates who took the exam can check the JENPAS result online from the official website- www.wbjeeb.nic.in or www.wbjeeb.in. A direct link to download JENPAS UG rank card 2023 has been attached below.
JENPAS is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission into BSc Nursing and various other Paramedical UG courses in Universities/Colleges in West Bengal. The exam was conducted on June 11. The JENPAS final answer key 2023 was released on July 17. The results will be prepared on the basis of final answer key.
Click here to check JENPAS UG final answer key.
WBJEEB conducted OMR based Common Entrance Examination JENPAS(UG)-2023 and counselling for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal into the following Undergraduate Courses for the academic session 2023-24.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) was established in 1962 by Government of West Bengal in exercise of the powers conferred under article 162 of the Constitution of India in pursuant to No. 828-Edn(T), dated 02.03.1962. Subsequently in 2014, the Government of West Bengal enacted the West Bengal Act XIV of 2014 to form The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board and empowered it to conduct Common Entrance Examinations for selection of candidates for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate Professional, Vocational and General Degree Courses in the State of West Bengal and to conduct on-line counselling process or otherwise adopting a single-window approach.
