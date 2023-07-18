JENPAS UG Result 2023 To Be Declared Today, WBJEEB Issues Notice, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The results of the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses also known as JENPAS UG 2023 will be declared today. West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) in its latest notice announced that the WB JENPAS UG results will be declared on July 18 from 2 pm onwards. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check the JENPAS result online from the official website- www.wbjeeb.nic.in or www.wbjeeb.in
"The results of the JENPAS(UG)-2023 for admission into BSc Nursing and various other Paramedical UG courses in Universities/Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on 18-07-2023. Downloadable rank cards will be available from Board’s web sites www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in on 18-07-2023 from 02.00 p.m onwards," the official notice reads.
JENPAS is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission into BSc Nursing and various other Paramedical UG courses in Universities/Colleges in West Bengal. The exam was conducted on June 11. The JENPAS final answer key 2023 was released on July 17. The results will be prepared on the basis of final answer key.
WBJEEB conducted OMR based Common Entrance Examination JENPAS(UG)-2023 and counselling for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal into the following Undergraduate Courses for the academic session 2023-24.
