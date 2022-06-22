Jharkhand Board Topper: Carpenter's Son Tops 10th Exam; Aspires To Become IAS Officer

JAC Matric Topper 2022: A carpenter's son from Jharkhand's Jamsedhpur has secured top position in the state board Class 10 Exam result declared on Tuesday.

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, on Tuesday, released the JAC Class 10th results 2022, and Abhijeet Sharma, whose father works as a carpenter, has bagged the top position in the state with 490 marks out of a total 500-mark examination.

Jharkhand Board Topper 2022

Sharma is a student of Ramakrishna Mission English School, Bistupur, and he brought honour to his school by becoming a Jharkhand topper in the matriculation board exam. While speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma revealed his future plans and said he aims to become an IAS officer.

Jharkhand | A son of a carpenter from Jamshedpur bags the position of state topper in Class 10 examinations



I am glad that I scored well in the exams. Now, I aim to become an IAS officer. My father is a carpenter and my mother is a housewife: Abhijit Sharma, State Topper pic.twitter.com/BZsFYPnXO3 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

"I am glad that I scored well in the exams. Now, I aim to become an IAS officer. My father is a carpenter and my mother is a housewife, "Abhijit Sharma, JAC topper, told news agency ANI. Humble by nature, the topper said he aspired to become a software engineer. "His father, Akhilesh Sharma, mends chairs by offering door-to-door services for a living," he said.

"I work as a carpenter. The results were declared & we came to know that our son has become a topper across the state," said Akhilesh Sharma, Abhijit's father.

As many as six students have secured the first position in the Jharkhand Class 10 Board Exam 2022. While two students have secured the second rank, a total of six students secured the third rank, and three share the fourth rank. 10 students have secured the fifth position. This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 students is 95.60%.

Jharkhand Matric Toppers 2022| 1st rank holders

Abhijit Sharma Tannu Kumari Taniya Sah Riya Kumari Nisha Verma Nishu Kumari

Image: ANI