Today, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the results of the Matric examination today, April 19. The overall pass percentage in the Jharkhand Matric exam this year stands at an impressive 90.39%, reflecting the hard work and dedication of students. Last year, the pass percentage was 95.38%.

Krishma Munda has become the Jharkhand board matric topper 2024. Four students have made it to the top three ranks and all are girls, JAC said.

GIrls Outscore Boys

Highlighting a noteworthy trend, the pass percentage of boys in the Jharkhand board Class 10 final exam is recorded at 89.70%, while the pass percentage of girls surpasses at 91%, indicating a commendable performance by female students. This year, girls have outshined boys, showcasing their academic prowess and determination.

The results are now available on the official JAC websites, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can check their individual scores using their roll number and roll code. With the declaration of the results, students can now proceed to plan their future academic endeavors based on their performance in the Matric examination.

Jharkhand Matric Exam 2024 Results Highlights:

General Category:

Total Students Appeared: 2,69,137

Students Passed: 2,39,726

Pass Percentage: 89.07%

Scheduled Caste (S.C.):

Total Students Appeared: 16,365

Students Passed: 14,726

Pass Percentage: 89.98%

Scheduled Tribe (S.T.):

Total Students Appeared: 53,814

Students Passed: 49,425

Pass Percentage: 91.84%

Backward Class (B.C.):

Total Students Appeared: 56,149

Students Passed: 52,758

Pass Percentage: 93.96%

Most Backward Class (MBC.):

Total Students Appeared: 23,158

Students Passed: 21,763

Pass Percentage: 93.97%

How to check JAC Class 10th Results 2024

To check the Jharkhand Matric Exam Results 2024, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Navigate to the result section on the homepage. Look for the link labeled "JAC Matric Exam Results 2024" or similar. Click on the provided link to access the result page. Enter your roll number and other required credentials as prompted. After entering the necessary information, click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" button. Your JAC Matric Exam Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details mentioned in the result, including your name, roll number, and subject-wise marks. Once verified, you can download the result or take a printout for future reference.