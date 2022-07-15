JIPMAT Answer Key 2022: NTA Releases Provisional Key, Raise Objections By July 16

JIPMAT answer key 2022: National Testing Agency has released the answer key for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test. The JIPMAT Answer Key 2022 has been released on July 14 and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Since the answer key released is provisional in nature, candidates have been given an option to raise objections. The answer key has been uploaded on the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The provisional key which has been released on July 14 is for the entrance exam which was held on July 3, 2022. The exam was conducted in CBT mode. Registered candidates took the exam in across 78 cities.

Candidates should know that in case of any error, they can raise objections against the provisional key. The deadline to raise objections will end on July 16, 2022. Any objections raised post deadline will not be accepted in any case. The step-by-step process to view the JIPMAT provisional key is mentioned below.

JIPMAT Answer Key 2022: Follow these steps to download the provisional answer key

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test - jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'JIPMAT 2022 - Answer Key Challenge.'

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login

Step 4: A new page would open with the JIPMAT Answer key details

Step 5: Candidates will be able to go through the provisional answer key and raise objection

Step 6: Candidates are advised to make a note of the objections raised

For raising objections on the JIPMAT provisional answer key 2022, registered candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200. Post considering the objections raised by the students, National Testing Agency will be preparing and releasing the final key. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key. Registered candidates are advised to keep an eye n the official website for being updated about the result release date.