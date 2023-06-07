JIPMAT Answer Key 2023 OUT, Raise Objections Till Tonight; Here's How To Check

JIPMAT answer key 2023: National Testing Agency has released the answer key for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test. The JIPMAT Answer Key 2023 can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Since the answer key released is provisional in nature, candidates have been given the option to raise objections. The answer key has been uploaded on the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The provisional key which has been released on June 6 is for the entrance exam which was held on May 28. The exam was conducted in CBT mode. Candidates should know that in case of any error, they can raise objections against the provisional key. The deadline to raise objections will end on June 7 at 11.30 pm. Any objections raised post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. The step-by-step process to view the JIPMAT provisional key is mentioned below.

JIPMAT Answer Key: Follow these steps to download the provisional answer key

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test - jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'JIPMAT 2023 - Answer Key Challenge.'

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login

Step 4: A new page would open with the JIPMAT Answer key details

Step 5: Candidates will be able to go through the provisional answer key and raise an objection

Step 6: Candidates are advised to make a note of the objections raised

For raising objections on the JIPMAT provisional answer key 2023, registered candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200. Post considering the valid objections raised by the students, National Testing Agency will release the final key. The result will then be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Registered candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the result release date.