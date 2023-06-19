JIPMAT Final Answer Key Released, NTA Drops 2 Questions; Here's Direct Link To Check

The National Testing Agency has released the final answer keys for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2023). NTA has dropped 2 questions in the final key. The JIPMAT Results have already been declared. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards online. The results and final answer key have been uploaded on the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned here.

This year, a total of 7398 students out of over 8712 registered candidates took the JIPMAT 2023. NTA conducted the JIPMAT exam in offline mode on May 28. The paper was held in CBT format in 69 cities across the country. The direct link to download scorecard has also been attached here.

Click here to check JIPMAT 2023 final answer key

JIPMAT Result 2023: Follow these steps to download JIPMAT scorecard

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test - jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'JIPMAT 2023 Score Card.'

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Post entering the details, the JIPMAT Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

The questions, provisional answer keys, and the responses of the candidates were displayed on the NTA website during 06-07 June 2023 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam. Challenges received were got verified by the experts and the result was processed as per the verified answer keys.