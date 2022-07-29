JIPMAT Result 2022 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard Online

Quick links:
The National Testing Agency has released the results for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2022). All the candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards now. It has been uploaded on the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned here. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their application number and date of birth.
This year, more than 5,000 students out of over 6,000 registered candidates took the JIPMAT Result 2022. NTA conducted the JIPMAT exam in offline mode on July 3, 2022. The paper was held in CBT format in 78 cities across the country. The direct link to download scorecard has also been attached here.
The official notice on JIPMAT Result 2022 reads, "The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by IIM Bodh Gaya & IIM Jammu where admission is sought, at subsequent stages of the admission process. NTA does not have any responsibility towards correctness/genuineness of the uploaded information/documents during the application process."
In order to raise objections, candidates had to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200. Post considering the objections raised by the students, the National Testing Agency has prepared the final answer key. Following the process, the result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.