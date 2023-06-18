JIPMAT Results 2023 Declared, Here's How To Download Scorecard

The National Testing Agency has released the results of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2023). All the candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards now. It has been uploaded on the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned here. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their application number and date of birth.

This year, a total of 7398 students out of over 8712 registered candidates took the JIPMAT 2023. NTA conducted the JIPMAT exam in offline mode on May 28. The paper was held in CBT format in 69 cities across the country. The direct link to download scorecard has also been attached here.

JIPMAT Result 2023: Follow these steps to download JIPMAT scorecard

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test - jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'JIPMAT 2023 Score Card.'

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Post entering the details, the JIPMAT Result 2023 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Post exam, the questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates were displayed on the NTA website during 06-07 June 2023 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam. Challenges received were got verified by the experts and the result was processed as per the verified answer keys.