JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 For Jammu Division Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

JKBOSE 10th result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 10 exam results for Jammu Division. The results have been released on Saturday, February 19, 2022. All those registered students who took the JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division exam can check the result now. It can be downloaded from the official website jkbose.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check results have also been attached.

Here's direct link to download the JKBOSE class 10 Jammu result

Check steps to download JKBOSE Class 10 Result for Jammu Division

Step 1: To download the JKBOSE result, students will have to go to the official wesite of JKBOSE -jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the JKBOSE 10th Result for Jammu Division link.

Step 3: Candidates will then have to enter their login credentials and click on the "submit" button.

Step 4: JKBOSE's 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates should print the results for future reference

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2021 released for Kashmir Division

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) had announced the class 10 exam results for the Kashmir Division on February 16, 2022. All those students who have appeared in the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division exam can check and download the result by visiting - jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE10th Result Pass Percent

The examination was conducted on November 9 and ended on November 27, 2021, in a province across the state. This year, a total of 78.43% of students qualified for the exam. To download the JKBOSE Class 10 result, candidates should follow these steps.

Here's how to download JKBOSE Class 10 Result for Kashmir Division