JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 Declared, 78.89% Of Students Pass; Here's Direct Link To Check

JKBOSE 10th Results 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 10th results 2023 today, June 19. Candidates who took the exam can check their results online at jkbose.nic.in. This year, a total of 78.89% of students passed the class 10 exam.

JKBOSE class 10th exam was conducted from March 9 to April 5, 2023. A total of 1.48 lakh students had registered for the exam out of whom 1.18 lakh passed to make the pass percentage- 78.89. Girls outshone boys with a higher pass percentage. The pass percentage of girls is 81.68% while that of boys is 78.23%.

Direct link to check JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023

How to check JKBOSE 10th results 2023 online

Visit the official website of the board, jkbose.nic.in.

Now, click on the result tab.

The result page will open. Click on Class 10th result link.

Key in your roll number and registration number to log in.

Your JKBOSE 10th results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

This year, 13823 students got A1 grade. Check full details here.

A1: 13823

A2: 18489

B1: 24147

B2: 28880

C1: 26248

C2: 7133

D: 78

JKBOSE declared class 12th results on June 9. A total of 1.27 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Out of them, 82,441 passed making the pass percentage- 65%.