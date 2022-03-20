JKBOSE 11th Result 2021 For Kashmir Division: How To Check Results At Jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE 11th Result 2021, is expected to be released today, March 20, 2022. All those students who have appeared in the examination will be able to check their JKBOSE results by visiting the official website - jkbose.nic.in. Till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration time and date of the JKBOSE Class 11 result, but reports suggest that the JKBOSE Class 11 result 2021 is likely to be announced today as the class 11 date sheet for the summer zone has also been released.

Students must note that they will be required to enter their JKBOSE roll number to check their results. Meanwhile, they can also follow the below-given steps to download the result. If the results are not announced today, the board is likely to release them within a day or two. As per various media reports, similar to the Kashmir Division result, updates on the Jammu Division result can also be expected so,sometime soon. Candidates are recommended to keep an eye on the official website for fresh updates and more information.

JKBOSE 11th Kashmir Result: Here's how to do download

Step 1: To check the KBOSE 11th Result 2021, students need to visit the official website of the J & K Board of School Education - jkbose.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, tap on the class 11 result link available under the "Results" tab.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their JKBOSE roll number and other required details.

Step 4: JKBOSE's 11th result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and print a duplicate for future reference.

Image: Pixabay/ Representative