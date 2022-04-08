JKBOSE 11th Results 2021 For Jammu (Winter Zone) And Leh Divisions Declared, Check Here

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has announced class 11th Result 2021 of Jammu (winter zone) and Leh divisions. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check their JKBOSE results by visiting the official website - jkbose.nic.in. Earlier on March 26, JKBOSE had declared the class 11th Kashmir Division results. Students should be aware that they must enter their roll number, as well as other information, in order to view the JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2021. To check the JKBOSE 11th result candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link provided here JKBOSE 11th Result.

JKBOSE 11th Kashmir Result: Here's how to do download

Step 1: To check the KBOSE 11th Result 2021, candidates need to visit the official website of the J & K Board of School Education - jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Jammu (Winter Zone)" OR "View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Leh"

Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct links given below to download their results

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their JKBOSE roll number and other required details.

Step 4: JKBOSE's 11th result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and print a duplicate for future reference.

Here's a direct link to check JKBOSE 11th Jammu (winter zone) results 2021

Here's a direct link to check JKBOSE 11th Leh division results 2021