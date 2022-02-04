JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 Jammu Division For Winter Zone Out; Check Direct Link To Download

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021: The Class 12 examination result, 2021 for the Annual Regular Jammu Division has been announced by the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE. All those students who took part in the annual regular winter zone examinations can now check the results by visiting the official website at jkbose.nic.in. This year, Shabbu Kumari has topped the Class 12 Arts by securing 483 marks, or 96.6%, while Mahira Mushtaq has topped in Commerce. She has scored 427 marks or 85.4%. Mohammed Saheem Mir from Kilhotran has bagged the first position in Science and overall with 496 marks and 99.2%.

Here's the direct link to check JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 - Click here

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 Jammu Division: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the JKBOSE 12th Result candidates need to visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the Results tab and click on Jammu Division

Step 3: Then, select View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class), Session Annual Regular Jammu Winter Zone link.

Step 4: Now, search your result either by roll number or your name and submit

Step 5: Your JKBOSE Result would appear on the screen

Image: Shutterstock