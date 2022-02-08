JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 Declared For Kashmir Division At Jkbose.nic.in, See How To Check

JKBOSE Result 2022 announced: Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE Results 2021-22 for Kashmir Division Class 12 results have been declared. All those candidates who participated in the examination can now check their results online. The JKBOSE 12th result is now available on the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in.

The JKBOSE Class 10, and 12 exams for the Kashmir Division were held in November and December last year in physical mode. The results have been released for all streams-Science, Arts, and Commerce, together. A merit list and a list of toppers for both classes and all streams will also be announced separately.

JKBOSE Kashmir 12th result: Here's how to download

Step 1: Candidates must go to the JKBOSE.ac.in official website to download the JKBOSE Exam Result.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage of the website, click on the "Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Result for Annual 2022 (Regular)-Kashmir Division.

Step 3: A new page or tab will open on the screen.

Step 4: Now, candidates now need to enter their roll number and then click on "View Result."

Step 5: The JKSBOSE result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the results for future reference.

Direct Link to check JKBOSE 12th Kashmir division result

JKBOSE 12th Kashmir division result

To pass in the JKBOSE 12th Kashmir division students need to score the minimum qualifying aggregate in every individual subject as well as overall subjects, those who will qualify for the examination will be able to take admission in any graduate-level courses. The JKBOSE 12th Kashmir division result will include details such as Candidate’s Name, Parent Name, Date Of Birth, Roll Number, Marks Obtained, Total Marks, and Passing Division. Visit the official website of JKBOSE for more updates.

Image: PTI