JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 Declared; Here's How To Apply For Recheck Of Result

JKBOSE 12th result: In case the students are not satisfied with their exam results, they can apply for a recheck of their papers by visiting at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 12th Result Recheck: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE Results 2021-22 for Kashmir Division Class 12 results have been declared. All those candidates who participated in the examination can now check their results online. The JKBOSE 12th result is now available at jkbose.nic.in. The JKBOSE Class 10, and 12 exams for the Kashmir Division were held in November and December last year in physical mode. The results have been released for all streams-science, arts, and commerce, together. A merit list and a list of toppers for both classes and all streams will also be announced separately. Check JKBOSE 12th Kashmir result.

JKBOSE 12th Kashmir result: Paper re-check

In case the students are not satisfied with their examination results, they can apply for a recheck of their papers. The recheck form will be available on the official website of JKBOSE - www.jkbose.jk.gov.in. However, there has been no official confirmation related to the recheck of papers, but it is expected that the Board will make an announcement soon.

JKBOSE 12th Result Recheck: How to apply for recheck of paper

  • Step 1: Students need to register on the official site of the JKBOSE Education Board.
  • Step 2: Then on the main page, the students will need to search for the appropriate link to the latest news feed.
  • Step 3: In that section, students will find a related link for rechecking the paper.
  • Step 4: Simply click on that link and enter "JKBOSE Revaluation Form 2022" as the subject.
  • Step 5: Five: Fill in the blanks and submit the page.

