JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date: Here's When To Expect Class 10 Result

JKBOSE Class 10 result date: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has not announced class 10 exam 2021 result for Kashmir Division. J&K State Board of School Education on their twitter handle announced that the results will be out by Thursday, February 17, 2022. Once released, the students who appeared for the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division exam will be able to check it. It will be uploaded on the official website jkbose.nic.in. The steps which candidates will ahve to follow to download results are mentioned here.

JKBOSE class 10th result 2021: Here is how to download JKBOSE Class 10 Result for Kashmir Division

Step 1: In order to download the results, students will have to go to the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the JKBOSE 10th Result for the Kashmir division link.

Step 3: Candidates will be required to enter the login credentials and click on submit button.

Step 4: JKBOSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates should take a printout of the result for future needs.

JKBOSE 10th Kashmir result

To pass in the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division students will have to score the minimum qualifying aggregate in every subject. Those who will qualify for the examination will be eligible to take admission in Class 11. The JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result will include details such as Candidate’s Name, Parent Name, Date Of Birth, Roll Number, Marks Obtained, Total Marks, and Passing Division.

Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE had already released class 12 results for Kashmir Division on February 8, 2022. The JKBOSE 12th result is available on the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in. The JKBOSE Class 10, and 12 exams for the Kashmir Division were held in November and December last year in physical mode. The results have been released for all streams-Science, Arts, and Commerce, together