JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2021 Released; 78.43% Students Pass; Here's Direct Link

JKBOSE Class 10th result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 10 exam results for the Kashmir Division. All those students who have appeared in the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division exam can check and download the result by visiting - jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE10th Result Pass Percent

The examination was conducted on November 9 and ended on November 27, 2021, in a province across the state. This year, a total of 78.43% of students qualified for the exam. To download the JKBOSE Class 10 result, candidates must follow the below-given steps.

Here's direct link to download the JKBOSE Class 10th result - Click here

JKBOSE Class 10th Result Released: Here's how to download JKBOSE Class 10 Result for Kashmir Division

Step 1: To download the JKBOSE Class 10th results, students need to visit the official wesite of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir Division link.

link. Step 3: Candidates will be required to enter their login credentials and click on the "submit" button.

Step 4: JKBOSE's 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates should print the results for future reference.

