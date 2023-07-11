JKBOSE Class 11 Results 2023 Out, Only 53% Of Students Pass; Direct Link Here

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 11th results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online. The result has been uploaded on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. To check the results, candidates will have to check their using their login credentials.

This year, a total of 139431 candidates appeared for the JKBOSE class 11th exam out of which 73471 candidates passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 53%. A total of 21499 candidates have obtained distinction, 33845 candidates were placed in the first division, 16886 candidates in the second division, and 1220 candidates in the third division. A total of 55700 candidates will have to reappear for the exam and 10260 failed the exam.

How to check JKBOSE class 11th result 2023