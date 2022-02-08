JKBOSE Class 12 Result For Kashmir Division Likely To Be Released Soon; See How To Check

JKBOSE Result 2022: Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE Results 2021-22 Dates for Kashmir Division Class 10, 12 results are expected to be released today. As per various media reports, the results for class 10 are expected to be out on February 12 on jkbose.nic.in. While other reports suggest that the Class 12 results may not be released today, However, there is no official confirmation regarding the declaration of JKBOSE Class 12 and 10 results for the Kashmir Division.

The JKBOSE Class 10, 12, and 14 exams for the Kashmir Division were held in November and December last year in physical mode. The result, which is expected to be out today, will be released for all streams-Science, Arts, and Commerce, together. After the result is out, a merit list and a list of toppers for both classes and all streams will also be announced separately. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to download them by visiting the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE Kashmir 12th result: Here's how to download

Step 1: Candidates must go to the JKBOSE.ac.in official website to download the JKBOSE Exam Result.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage of the website, click on the "Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Result for Annual 2022 (Regular)-Kashmir Division"

Step 3: Automatically, a new page or tab will open on the screen.

Step 4: Now, candidates now need to enter their roll number and then click on "View Result."

Step 5: The JKSBOSE result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the results for future reference.

Image: Pixabay/ Representative