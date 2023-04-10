JKBOSE Class 8th Result 2023 Declared At Dietsrinagar.in; Here's How To Check

The Jammu and Kashmir State Council for Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) released the JKBOSE class 8th result on April 10. Candidates who have appeared for the Jammu Kashmir class 8 exam can check their results online by visiting the official website at– dietsrinagar.in.

According to the JKBOSE schedule, the class 8th exam was conducted from February 27 to March 10, 2023. Candidates can download their results on the official website of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). Candidates have to key in their roll number and other credentials as required to view and download the class 8 result. Candidates are advised to check the result carefully in case of a discrepancy they must contact the concerned authorities for rectification. Candidates must note that they will have to collect their JKBOSE 8th class scorecards from their respective schools. The JKBOSE 8th result mark sheet will have details like the candidate’s name, mother’s name, father’s name, date of birth, class, school name, etc.

How to check JKBOSE 8th class results 2023