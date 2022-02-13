JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result Likely To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: PTI
JKBOSE 10th result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has not yet announced the result of class 10 exam 2021 for Kashmir Division. No official date has been announced. However, the JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result is likely to be out on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Once released, the students who appeared for the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division exam will be able to check it. It will be uploaded on the official website jkbose.nic.in. It is recommended that students regularly check the official website for more details and information related to exam results. The steps which they will have to follow to download results are attached below.
To pass in the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division students will have to score the minimum qualifying aggregate in every subject. Those who will qualify for the examination will be eligible to take admission in Class 11. The JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result will include details such as Candidate’s Name, Parent Name, Date Of Birth, Roll Number, Marks Obtained, Total Marks, and Passing Division.
Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE Results 2021-22 for Kashmir Division Class 12 results have already been declared on February 8, 2022. All those candidates who participated in the examination can now check their results online. The JKBOSE 12th result is available on the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in. The JKBOSE Class 10, and 12 exams for the Kashmir Division were held in November and December last year in physical mode. The results have been released for all streams-Science, Arts, and Commerce, together