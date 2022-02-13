JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result Likely To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check Scores

JKBOSE 10th result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has not yet announced the result of class 10 exam 2021 for Kashmir Division. No official date has been announced. However, the JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result is likely to be out on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Once released, the students who appeared for the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division exam will be able to check it. It will be uploaded on the official website jkbose.nic.in. It is recommended that students regularly check the official website for more details and information related to exam results. The steps which they will have to follow to download results are attached below.

JKBOSE 10th result 2022: Here is how to download JKBOSE Class 10 Result for Kashmir Division

Step 1: In order to download the results, students will have to go to the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the JKBOSE 10th Result for the Kashmir division link.

Step 3: Candidates will be required to enter the login credentials and click on submit button.

Step 4: JKBOSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates should take a printout of the result for future needs.

JKBOSE 10th Kashmir result

To pass in the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division students will have to score the minimum qualifying aggregate in every subject. Those who will qualify for the examination will be eligible to take admission in Class 11. The JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result will include details such as Candidate’s Name, Parent Name, Date Of Birth, Roll Number, Marks Obtained, Total Marks, and Passing Division.

JKBOSE class 12 result: Overview

Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE Results 2021-22 for Kashmir Division Class 12 results have already been declared on February 8, 2022. All those candidates who participated in the examination can now check their results online. The JKBOSE 12th result is available on the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in. The JKBOSE Class 10, and 12 exams for the Kashmir Division were held in November and December last year in physical mode. The results have been released for all streams-Science, Arts, and Commerce, together