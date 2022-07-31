JKBOSE Result For Class 11 Jammu Division Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

JKBOSE Jammu class 11 result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has declared the class 11 board result 2022 for the Jammu division. Those who took the exam can check the JKBOSE class 11 result 2022 now. For more details related to JKBOSE result, candidates can go to the official website jkbose.nic.in.

The result which has been released on July 30 are for the exams which were conducted between April 20 and May 13, 2022. In order to download the Jammu & Kashmir Board class 11 result summer zone, candidates will have to enter details such as name, roll number, date of birth, etc.

JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads, "View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th), Session Annual Regular-2022 (SZ), Jammu"

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter roll number and registration number

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the JKBOSE 12th result 2022 for Jammu division will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the Jammu class 11 Result, download it, and take a printout for future use.

Here is the direct link to check JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022 (CLICK HERE)

Jammu & Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is the main board of school education in J&K. It is an autonomous entity that comes under the administration of the government of Jammu and Kashmir. JOKBE offers affiliation to more than 10,200 schools across the state. The Board conducts the JKBOSE 10th examinations twice a year— summer and winter zones, while it conducts the JKBOSE 12th exams in the months of March and October separately for Jammu and Kashmir division.