JKBOSE Result For Class 11 Jammu Division Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Image: Pixabay
JKBOSE Jammu class 11 result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has declared the class 11 board result 2022 for the Jammu division. Those who took the exam can check the JKBOSE class 11 result 2022 now. For more details related to JKBOSE result, candidates can go to the official website jkbose.nic.in.
The result which has been released on July 30 are for the exams which were conducted between April 20 and May 13, 2022. In order to download the Jammu & Kashmir Board class 11 result summer zone, candidates will have to enter details such as name, roll number, date of birth, etc.
Jammu & Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is the main board of school education in J&K. It is an autonomous entity that comes under the administration of the government of Jammu and Kashmir. JOKBE offers affiliation to more than 10,200 schools across the state. The Board conducts the JKBOSE 10th examinations twice a year— summer and winter zones, while it conducts the JKBOSE 12th exams in the months of March and October separately for Jammu and Kashmir division.