JKBOSE Result Of Classes 10th, 12th Of Leh, Kargil Divisions Out; Here's How To Check

JKBOSE 10th 12th result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE, has declared the results of classes 10 and 12 exams for 2021-22 sessions. All those students who are in Kargil and Leh division can now check their 10th and 12th results by visiting the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Results from JKBOSE classes 10, 12 have been released for the examinations that were conducted earlier in 2021.

Students must note that they will require their roll number to check the results from the official website. Students checking their JKBOSE results 2021-22 for Kargil and Leh are advised to download their mark sheets before the board removes them. Students must also cross-check details on the mark sheets and print a copy for future needs. Students must visit the official website to get fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check JKBOSE Result - Click here

JKBOSE Kargil Result 2022 | JKBOSE Leh result: Here's how to check ticket

Step 1: To check the JKBOSE Kargil result, students visit the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education's official website - jkbose.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Results tab and then choose the appropriate result link for Kargil and Leh.

Step 3: Candidates need to log in using your enter your roll number.

Step 4: Then, on the screen, JKBOSE 10th and 12th Class Results 2021-22 will appear.

Step 5: Save and print a duplicate for future needs.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)